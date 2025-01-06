Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PMZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cold Front, Hot Stocks: Diesel Prices Propel Energy Leaders
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Sustainable and Successful: 3 Climate ETFs Beating the Market
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.