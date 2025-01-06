Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PMZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

