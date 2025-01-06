Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 240 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 235 ($2.92), with a volume of 31819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232 ($2.88).

Ramsdens Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of £74.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 979.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 224.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 213.53.

Ramsdens Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramsdens Holdings PLC engages in the provision of diversified financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Jewellery Retail, and Purchase of Precious Metals. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and asset backed lending services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsdens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsdens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.