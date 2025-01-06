Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RRR. Barclays cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RRR

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $53.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after acquiring an additional 24,992 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 54.5% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.