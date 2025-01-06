Ridgeline Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF comprises 0.9% of Ridgeline Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ICSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.47. 1,518,880 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

