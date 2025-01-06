Ridgeline Wealth LLC Invests $4.74 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ridgeline Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Ridgeline Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 59,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.69 on Monday, hitting $179.30. The company had a trading volume of 760,734 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.34.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

