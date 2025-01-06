Ridgeline Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Ridgeline Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,330,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632,679 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,854,000 after buying an additional 3,483,112 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $128,756,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $124,848,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,218 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.10. 2,602,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,938. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.1605 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

