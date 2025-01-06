Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.57.

RHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total value of $144,640.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,953.50. The trade was a 20.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,586,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,404,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,390,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 383,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,076,000 after purchasing an additional 136,756 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 22,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

RHP stock opened at $104.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.65. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $93.76 and a 12 month high of $122.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.93 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 61.94%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.15%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

