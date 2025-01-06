Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Price Performance
NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.74 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.
Salem Media Group Company Profile
