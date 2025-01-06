Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.27 and last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 63707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

