ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $387,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.1% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Vance Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of GOOGL traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.87. The company had a trading volume of 28,337,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,434,848. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $201.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total value of $473,929.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,343.27. This represents a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,620.22. This trade represents a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,887 shares of company stock valued at $27,996,356 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

