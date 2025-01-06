Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,253 Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BYRN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,758,000 after buying an additional 548,670 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 45,118 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Byrna Technologies

In other news, CFO Laurilee Kearnes acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100. This represents a 400.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Byrna Technologies Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN traded down $2.33 on Monday, hitting $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 595,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,976. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $629.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.59 and a beta of 1.80. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $31.32.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

