Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $142,000 Stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) by 182.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,091 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLOV. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 54.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

CLOV traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.40. 2,336,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,601. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $330.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

