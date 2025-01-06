SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 4.4% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $45,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $90.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,898. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.38 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.19.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.