SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,789 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 20,172 shares.The stock last traded at $58.18 and had previously closed at $58.13.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54. The company has a market capitalization of $759.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3,430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

