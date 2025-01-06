Stairway Partners LLC Acquires 3,655 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF makes up about 1.8% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $28,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 96,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 59,656 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,734,000. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 81,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000.

Shares of GMF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $95.05 and a 52-week high of $130.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.25.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

