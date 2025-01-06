StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Up 2.6 %

LTRPA opened at $0.24 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 2.37%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

