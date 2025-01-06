Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 9.2% – Time to Buy?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $36.38. 32,741,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 29,473,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMCI. Mizuho began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 471.4% in the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

