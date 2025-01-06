Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Time to Buy?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $221.84 and last traded at $220.42. 10,977,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 10,341,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.25 and a 200 day moving average of $182.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.5484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

