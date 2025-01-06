Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) vs. Everus (NYSE:ECG) Critical Contrast

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) and Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Morrison Home and Everus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Morrison Home 10.39% 15.91% 9.73% Everus N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taylor Morrison Home and Everus”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Morrison Home $7.83 billion 0.81 $768.93 million $7.56 8.08 Everus $2.73 billion 1.29 $137.23 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Taylor Morrison Home has higher revenue and earnings than Everus.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Taylor Morrison Home and Everus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Morrison Home 0 1 7 0 2.88 Everus 0 2 2 0 2.50

Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus target price of $85.33, indicating a potential upside of 39.64%. Everus has a consensus target price of $67.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.88%. Given Taylor Morrison Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taylor Morrison Home is more favorable than Everus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taylor Morrison Home beats Everus on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name. In addition, the company offers financial services, title insurance, and closing settlement services. It operates under the Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison, and Esplanade brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North and South Carolina, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Everus

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

