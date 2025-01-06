The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.38.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 482.76%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 92,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $210,894.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,155,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,896.47. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,037,913 shares of company stock valued at $28,887,031. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

