Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.240-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.28.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UAA

Under Armour Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

UAA stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.18. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

In other Under Armour news, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,368.90. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $151,022.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,032.88. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,879 shares of company stock valued at $508,642 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.