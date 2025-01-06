Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,156,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,840,000 after purchasing an additional 100,724 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,113,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,493,000 after buying an additional 249,990 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,766,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,383,000 after buying an additional 53,346 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,750,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,023,000 after acquiring an additional 161,415 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.90. The company had a trading volume of 297,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,097. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

