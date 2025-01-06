Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Holdings Boosted by Kings Path Partners LLC

Kings Path Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 4.3% of Kings Path Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.18. 1,356,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,426. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2006 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

