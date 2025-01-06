Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 539.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 312.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 211,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.22. 3,392,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472,721. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

