Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Umpqua Bank grew its position in Visa by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 9,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 11,135.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 403,365 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $105,871,000 after acquiring an additional 399,775 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:V traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $312.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,017,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $583.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $321.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.76.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

