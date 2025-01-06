Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Vontier Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Vontier by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 9.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $36.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38. Vontier has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.23 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.83%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

