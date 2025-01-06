Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $535.00, but opened at $475.15. Watsco shares last traded at $475.15, with a volume of 209 shares trading hands.

Watsco Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.30.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.46%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.