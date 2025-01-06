Wescan Goldfields Inc. (CVE:WGF) Senior Officer Buys C$40,000.00 in Stock

Wescan Goldfields Inc. (CVE:WGF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer William Connor Macneill purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.
Wescan Goldfields Stock Performance
Wescan Goldfields stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.04. 1,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,751. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. Wescan Goldfields Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.14.
Wescan Goldfields Company Profile
