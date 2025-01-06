Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $18.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zeta Global news, CFO Christopher E. Greiner bought 7,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,330,010 shares in the company, valued at $43,804,188. This represents a 0.34 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Steinberg acquired 53,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,726.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,564.40. The trade was a 461.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,244. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 171,001 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 17.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Zeta Global by 22.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 41,688 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

