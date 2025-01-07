1,036,515 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Bought by Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc.

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,036,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,768,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 18.8% of Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,895,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,220,000 after purchasing an additional 505,162 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,674,000.

NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,123. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

