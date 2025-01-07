1,233 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 21,092 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,571,000 after acquiring an additional 160,720 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $841,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TM stock traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $193.12. The stock had a trading volume of 383,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,621. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The stock has a market cap of $260.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.11 and a 200 day moving average of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

