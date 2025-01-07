15,328 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 57.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,975.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.68. 947,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of -0.11. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.38 and a 12 month high of $114.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.42. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

