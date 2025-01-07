16,970 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Bought by One Wealth Capital Management LLC

One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,763,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,851 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203,276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,472 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,799,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,348,000 after buying an additional 735,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,419,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,936,000 after buying an additional 639,816 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,376,875 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

