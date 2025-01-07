19,011 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by One Wealth Capital Management LLC

One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 1.5% of One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $692,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

IYW stock traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,867. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.90. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $118.25 and a 1 year high of $166.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

