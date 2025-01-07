5,713 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,135.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 391.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 289,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 230,374 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.7% during the second quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,110. This represents a 12.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,439 shares of company stock worth $13,317,460 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,063,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $379.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $146.28 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.