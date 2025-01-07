AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.020-10.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 2.060-2.100 EPS.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of ABBV opened at $179.83 on Tuesday. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $207.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.36.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.70.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Is Raytheon the Best Defense and Aerospace Stock to Own in 2025?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.