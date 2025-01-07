Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 283862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.
The company has a market capitalization of $850.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
In related news, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 16,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,352,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,761,695.70. This trade represents a 0.71 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.
