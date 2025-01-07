Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 283862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $850.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Insider Activity at Advantage Solutions

In related news, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 16,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,352,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,761,695.70. This trade represents a 0.71 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

About Advantage Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 114,770 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 11.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 11.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

