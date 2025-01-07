AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFFGet Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.35 and last traded at $23.35. 949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 40,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AltaGas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

