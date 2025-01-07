Analysts Set Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) PT at $4.77

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.52.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Community Health Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Community Health Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 19,886 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $425.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

