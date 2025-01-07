Analyzing Primo Brands (PRMB) and Its Competitors

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Primo Brands to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Primo Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Primo Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Brands 13.63% 8.80% 3.62% Primo Brands Competitors 9.09% 19.71% 7.31%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00 Primo Brands Competitors 192 654 1226 114 2.58

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Primo Brands and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Primo Brands currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.10%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 27.63%. Given Primo Brands’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Primo Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Primo Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Primo Brands pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 19.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Primo Brands has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Brands’ competitors have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Primo Brands and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Brands $4.84 billion $238.10 million 19.80 Primo Brands Competitors $72.34 billion $732.69 million 16.44

Primo Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Primo Brands. Primo Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Primo Brands competitors beat Primo Brands on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo’s revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers. The dispensers help increase household penetration, which drives recurring purchases of Primo’s razorblade offering. Primo’s razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Primo’s water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe.

