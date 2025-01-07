APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Has $40.26 Million Stock Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd reduced its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,900 shares during the period. ON accounts for about 15.0% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in ON were worth $40,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ON by 319.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of ON by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ON in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Price Performance

ON stock opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 126.79 and a beta of 2.30. On Holding AG has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $60.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ON from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on ON from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ON from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ON in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

