Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Trading 37.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 37.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35. 320,311 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 121,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Arbor Metals Trading Up 37.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 243.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78. The company has a market cap of C$24.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of -3.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.39.

Arbor Metals Company Profile

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

