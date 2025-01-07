Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82.

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition Co. II

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 627.4% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,509,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,567 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 448.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 686,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 561,796 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $5,335,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 7.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

