Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$58.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$52.50. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$58.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.89.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ATZ

Aritzia Price Performance

ATZ stock traded down C$1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$57.09. The stock had a trading volume of 344,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,685. The company has a market cap of C$5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$24.96 and a 52-week high of C$59.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.05.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). Aritzia had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of C$615.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$581.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aritzia

In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total value of C$174,800.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$920,000.00. Insiders sold 77,300 shares of company stock worth $3,565,800 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.