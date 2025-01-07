Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Holdings Increased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 184,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,566,000 after acquiring an additional 48,120 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 24,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 186,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valence8 US LP bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $685,000.

ASND has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.07.

Shares of ASND stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.15. 98,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,483. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $111.09 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

