Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) to Issue Dividend of $0.36

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 10th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AHT stock opened at GBX 5,024 ($62.85) on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,711 ($58.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,448 ($80.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,746.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,530.34. The firm has a market cap of £21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,895.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, insider Brendan Horgan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,320 ($66.56) per share, for a total transaction of £212,800 ($266,232.95). Also, insider Lucinda Riches sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,880 ($73.56), for a total value of £58,800 ($73,564.37). 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AHT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($87.58) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,600 ($82.57) to GBX 7,300 ($91.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($85.07) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,550 ($81.95).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

