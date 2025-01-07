AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Bank & Trust Co

Bank & Trust Co cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.0% of Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 503,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 35,723 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in AT&T by 14.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 71,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 202.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 822,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,583 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.2% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 165,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,306,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,819,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $160.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.