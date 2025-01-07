Aurora Innovation Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 35,269 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 466% compared to the average daily volume of 6,231 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,276.10. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reid Hoffman sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $19,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,931.50. The trade was a 90.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,776,667 shares of company stock worth $48,432,337 over the last three months. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 35.4 %

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 59,402,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,995,861. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 2.85. Aurora Innovation has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $9.83.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

