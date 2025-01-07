Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Rating Increased to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $109.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $93.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. Autoliv has a one year low of $89.51 and a one year high of $129.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.24.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 30.85%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,221,000 after purchasing an additional 95,888 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1,437.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 48,612 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 135,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Autoliv by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 272,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,186,000 after acquiring an additional 71,931 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

