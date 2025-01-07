Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives $64.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

RNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RNA

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 31,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,040,384.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,664,959.28. The trade was a 10.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 3,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $139,964.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $624,639.60. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,071 shares of company stock worth $6,125,324. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,848,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $773,864,000 after buying an additional 689,729 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 84.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,030,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,923 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 11.7% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,505,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,729,000 after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 16.7% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,300,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,378,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,896,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,323 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.99. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.14. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.